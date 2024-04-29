Brokerages Set GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) PT at $15.69

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.69.

GDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of GDS from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

GDS stock opened at $7.76 on Monday. GDS has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.40.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.23). GDS had a negative net margin of 43.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $360.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.21 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that GDS will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDS. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of GDS by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in GDS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in GDS by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in GDS by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in GDS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

