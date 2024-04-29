Brokerages Set Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Target Price at $26.36

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

Several research firms have commented on LBTYA. HSBC cut shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Liberty Global Price Performance

LBTYA stock opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average of $17.19. Liberty Global has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($7.88). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 19.26% and a negative net margin of 54.08%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Global will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Liberty Global

In related news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $216,549.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,147.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $216,549.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,147.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,167.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,629 shares of company stock worth $2,046,783. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Global

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth about $73,550,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth about $52,943,000. Lancaster Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth about $42,843,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,754,000. Finally, CQS US LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 3,405,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

See Also

