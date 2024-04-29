Brokerages Set Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Price Target at $31.88

Shares of Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.88.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Rent the Runway from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Rent the Runway in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 7,770 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $54,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,402. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,519 shares of company stock valued at $131,156. Corporate insiders own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Rent the Runway by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Breed s Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Rent the Runway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP grew its position in Rent the Runway by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 545,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 411,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

RENT stock opened at $11.00 on Monday. Rent the Runway has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

