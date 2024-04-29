Brookfield Infrastructure (BIPC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Infrastructure Trading Down 1.0 %

BIPC opened at $31.30 on Monday. Brookfield Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $25.48 and a 12-month high of $48.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.24.

Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

