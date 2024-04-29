Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

BHRB stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.23. 5,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,516. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.15 and its 200-day moving average is $53.71. Burke & Herbert Financial Services has a 52-week low of $42.91 and a 52-week high of $85.00.

In related news, Director Jose David Riojas bought 1,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.00 per share, for a total transaction of $67,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,726 shares in the company, valued at $763,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shawn Patrick Mclaughlin acquired 500 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.57 per share, for a total transaction of $28,785.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,907,285. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jose David Riojas acquired 1,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $67,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,026 shares of company stock valued at $385,185 over the last quarter.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

