CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Hits New 1-Year High at $407.74

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $407.74 and last traded at $406.11, with a volume of 5712 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $404.87.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CACI. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CACI International from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $387.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CACI International from $370.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.82.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $373.20 and its 200-day moving average is $345.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 20.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total value of $54,253.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,453.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CACI International news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total transaction of $188,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,827,369.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total transaction of $54,253.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,453.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in CACI International by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in CACI International by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in CACI International by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of CACI International by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of CACI International by 7.7% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

