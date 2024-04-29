Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $110.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.08% from the company’s previous close.

CPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.29.

CPT traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $99.93. The company had a trading volume of 193,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,903. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $114.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.32 and a 200-day moving average of $95.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,002,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,688,174,000 after acquiring an additional 60,511 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,044,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,974 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $376,933,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,686,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,022,000 after buying an additional 87,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,547,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,633,000 after buying an additional 16,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

