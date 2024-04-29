Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $50.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

ZG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.28. 167,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,989. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.65. Zillow Group has a one year low of $33.23 and a one year high of $59.23. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of -63.90 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $178,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,052. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 4,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $268,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,558. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $178,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,289 shares of company stock worth $9,642,508. Insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3,675.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 44,917 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 946,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,397,000 after acquiring an additional 317,683 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,305,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 70.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

