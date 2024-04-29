Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG)

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 155 ($1.91) price target on the stock.
Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.73) price target on shares of Oxford Metrics in a research note on Friday, April 19th.
In related news, insider Catherine Robertson sold 94,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.22), for a total value of £93,060 ($114,945.65). Corporate insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.
Oxford Metrics plc operates as a smart sensing and software company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets. The company also provides sales, marketing, and customer support services.
