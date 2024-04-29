Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Target Price to $575.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $610.00 to $575.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

META has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $535.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $540.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $509.18.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $443.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $229.85 and a 12-month high of $531.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $494.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $405.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 20.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.85, for a total value of $7,751,361.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.85, for a total value of $7,751,361.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $228,664.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,026,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,277,048 shares of company stock valued at $620,679,759 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of META. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,285,855,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $39,270,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001,647 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 11,154.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,952,254 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,752,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908,251 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,217,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,695,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 7,391,877 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

