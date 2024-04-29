Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Target Price to C$71.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$71.50 to C$71.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RCI.B. Cormark upped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$73.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$72.96.

Rogers Communications stock opened at C$51.87 on Thursday. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of C$50.15 and a twelve month high of C$67.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$56.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$58.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.54.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

