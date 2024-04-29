Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CP. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 15.6% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 100.9% in the third quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 5,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CP. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CP opened at $81.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.95%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

