Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Short Interest Update

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the March 31st total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Cango Stock Performance

NYSE CANG opened at $1.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23. Cango has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $1.88.

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.34 million for the quarter. Cango had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 2.04%.

Cango Company Profile

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions comprising car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers through Cango Haoche app that offers new-car transaction services, and Cango U-Car app that offers used-car transaction services; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

