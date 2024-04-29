Capital Investment Counsel Inc Boosts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 0.8% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,280,190,000 after buying an additional 14,410,073 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,677,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,508,385,000 after buying an additional 2,331,875 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,889,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,456,055,000 after buying an additional 628,944 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,026,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,832,000 after buying an additional 541,163 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,433,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $379,245,000 after acquiring an additional 532,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of UPS traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $148.74. The stock had a trading volume of 424,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,280,680. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $192.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.90. The company has a market cap of $126.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.23.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

