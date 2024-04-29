Capital Investment Counsel Inc Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 80,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 32,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.25. 2,278,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,620,600. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.56. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $34.52 and a 12 month high of $54.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.23 and its 200-day moving average is $47.56.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.