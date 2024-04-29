Capital Investment Counsel Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Opinicus Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.82. 569,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,540. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.90. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $221.50. The company has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.42.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.08.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

