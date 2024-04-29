Capital Investment Counsel Inc Buys 3,950 Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc owned about 0.06% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,426,000. CPR Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,130,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,030,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,708,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,883,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,946,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,277,824. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 3.74. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $43.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.28.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

