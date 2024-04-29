Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $2.89 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lowered its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Sysco by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

SYY traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.26. 364,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,851,628. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.93. The company has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.89.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 48.90%.

In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.38.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

