Capital Investment Counsel Inc Increases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,824 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 15,009.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,088 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $250,244,000 after buying an additional 1,745,459 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 37,301.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,698,764 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $187,832,000 after buying an additional 1,694,222 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,762,227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $747,699,000 after buying an additional 1,415,900 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,839,156 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $313,925,000 after buying an additional 1,022,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Target from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Target from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.85.

Shares of TGT traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $162.94. 342,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,652,845. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

