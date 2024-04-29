Capital Investment Counsel Inc Purchases 6,780 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group makes up about 1.0% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 29,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 176,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 68,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,192,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.04. The company had a trading volume of 187,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,079. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.10. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $132.76. The firm has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.40.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.34. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TROW. TD Cowen raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.67.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,357.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,357.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,925.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

