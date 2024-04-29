Capital Investment Counsel Inc Purchases New Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.8% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.8% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADM. Roth Mkm lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

NYSE:ADM traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.33. 271,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,849,447. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.77. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.