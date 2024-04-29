Capital Investment Counsel Inc Raises Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,306 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $960,397,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 8,961.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $222,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,643 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 54.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,351,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $450,783,000 after acquiring an additional 829,321 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 30.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $628,599,000 after acquiring an additional 759,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 726.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 624,906 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $162,888,000 after buying an additional 549,318 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.41.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA traded up $3.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $170.70. 1,285,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,648,802. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.63. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $159.70 and a 12-month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

