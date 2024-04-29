Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 255 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc trimmed its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after buying an additional 10,539 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $9,360,000. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 492,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,850,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on HII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total value of $376,625.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total value of $376,625.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.75, for a total transaction of $1,047,572.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,285.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,345 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $279.06. 9,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $285.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.51 and a 52-week high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.41%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

