Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 350 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc reduced its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 58,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,102,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,826,000 after acquiring an additional 42,588 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 551,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,287,000 after acquiring an additional 166,316 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 47,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 883,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,776,000 after acquiring an additional 160,719 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.47.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.37. The company had a trading volume of 423,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,640,024. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.01. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $75.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,481 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $413,870.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,414.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $6,661,700.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,641,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,504,622.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $413,870.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,414.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 394,648 shares of company stock worth $27,400,905. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

