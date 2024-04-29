Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 4,990 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc trimmed its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,990 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie cut shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.91.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,069,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,789,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.19 and its 200 day moving average is $75.33. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $102.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.46.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.