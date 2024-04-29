Capital Product Partners (CPLP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Capital Product Partners to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.04). Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $92.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Capital Product Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Capital Product Partners Stock Performance

Capital Product Partners stock opened at $16.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.92. Capital Product Partners has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $342.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Capital Product Partners Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.65%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Capital Product Partners from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Capital Product Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Capital Product Partners

About Capital Product Partners

(Get Free Report)

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.