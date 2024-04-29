Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CAPR. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

NASDAQ CAPR opened at $5.41 on Thursday. Capricor Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $8.22. The stock has a market cap of $170.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 3.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.39.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.21. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 299.67% and a negative net margin of 88.52%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 61,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Capricor Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

