Cardano (ADA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $300.31 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 29th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion and $300.31 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000723 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.20 or 0.05033445 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00055299 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00010721 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00021297 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00012118 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00012909 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,827,102,021 coins and its circulating supply is 35,643,169,874 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

