Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) PT Lowered to $94.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.53% from the company’s current price.

CAH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.93.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.4 %

Cardinal Health stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.77. The stock had a trading volume of 829,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,745. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.68. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $77.56 and a 12 month high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,128,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,291 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,340,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,026,000 after purchasing an additional 28,412 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,619,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,052,000 after purchasing an additional 389,431 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,499,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,749,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.