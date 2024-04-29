CareTrust REIT (CTRE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter.

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $24.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 8.67 and a quick ratio of 8.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61 and a beta of 1.05. CareTrust REIT has a one year low of $18.18 and a one year high of $24.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 236.73%.

Several analysts recently commented on CTRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

