Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:CGBDL) Short Interest Up 55.6% in April

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:CGBDL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CGBDL stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,350. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.67. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $26.56.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5751 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%.

