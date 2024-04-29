Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $560-570 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $611.68 million. Carter’s also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRI. Citigroup dropped their price target on Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Carter’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Carter’s from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Carter’s from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.80.

Get Carter's alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CRI

Carter’s Price Performance

Shares of CRI stock opened at $70.01 on Monday. Carter’s has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $88.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.89.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.24. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carter’s will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carter’s news, Director Mark Hipp sold 1,875 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $153,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,055.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carter’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.