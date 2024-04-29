cat in a dogs world (MEW) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $348.78 Million

cat in a dogs world (MEW) traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. cat in a dogs world has a total market capitalization of $348.78 million and $67.87 million worth of cat in a dogs world was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, cat in a dogs world has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar. One cat in a dogs world token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000468 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded 27,803,836.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000015 BTC.
cat in a dogs world Token Profile
cat in a dogs world launched on March 25th, 2024. cat in a dogs world’s total supply is 88,888,888,888 tokens. cat in a dogs world’s official website is mew.xyz. cat in a dogs world’s official Twitter account is @mewsworld.
cat in a dogs world Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cat in a dogs world directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade cat in a dogs world should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase cat in a dogs world using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
