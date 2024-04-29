Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 26,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $3,984,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.88.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,769 shares of company stock valued at $11,508,906 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $343.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $171.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $382.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $350.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.19.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.48%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

