CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09, reports. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 million.

CB Financial Services Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $22.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.32 million, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day moving average is $22.43. CB Financial Services has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $27.02.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Institutional Trading of CB Financial Services

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CB Financial Services stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CBFV Free Report ) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,985 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 6.39% of CB Financial Services worth $7,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

CBFV has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

