CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.63.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCCS. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of NYSE CCCS opened at $11.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.48. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.76 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.80 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 10.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,154 shares in the company, valued at $176,925. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Githesh Ramamurthy sold 57,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $663,770.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,463,840 shares in the company, valued at $74,463,436.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rodney Christo sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,154 shares in the company, valued at $176,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,706,755 shares of company stock worth $681,785,331. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,225,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,343,000 after buying an additional 127,738 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 6,836,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,175 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,822,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,457 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at $8,694,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 16.4% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 85,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

