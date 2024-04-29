Cenovus Energy (CVE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.73 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 14.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cenovus Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $21.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 2.15. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.42 and a 200 day moving average of $18.03.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.1033 dividend. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 25.95%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on CVE

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.