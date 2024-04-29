Centrifuge (CFG) Price Reaches $0.65 on Major Exchanges

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 29th. Centrifuge has a market cap of $38.78 million and $1.53 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 545,783,066 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 545,770,466 with 491,915,690 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.65430838 USD and is down -4.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,450,004.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

