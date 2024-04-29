Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Bought by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,457 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the third quarter worth $1,322,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 2,724.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 9,619 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 8.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 49.0% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 15.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Century Communities Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:CCS traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.11. The company had a trading volume of 46,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.26. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $97.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $948.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.67 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 11.54%.

About Century Communities



Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

