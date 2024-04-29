Chase Investment Counsel Corp Acquires 55 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Chubb by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $248.19. 636,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,888. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.71 and a 1 year high of $260.58. The company has a market capitalization of $100.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on CB shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.89.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

