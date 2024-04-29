Chase Investment Counsel Corp Boosts Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 98.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,032,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,249 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 21.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,727,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,726,000 after purchasing an additional 664,800 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,745,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,437,000 after purchasing an additional 374,874 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,590,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,976,000 after acquiring an additional 301,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $21,936,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.40.

Read Our Latest Report on OMC

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OMC stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $95.96. 506,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,279. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.