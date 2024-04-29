Chase Investment Counsel Corp Boosts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 85.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,816 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its position in Intuit by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co raised its holdings in Intuit by 1.9% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $5.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $642.21. The company had a trading volume of 327,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,440. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $400.22 and a fifty-two week high of $671.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $640.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $603.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $650.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on INTU

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.