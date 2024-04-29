Chase Investment Counsel Corp Buys 1,400 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in TEGNA by 0.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 381,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 34.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 11.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 94.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGNA. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of TEGNA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of TEGNA stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $13.75. The stock had a trading volume of 328,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,828. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average of $14.84. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.50.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). TEGNA had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 19.91%.

In related news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 43,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $643,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,667,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TEGNA news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $2,281,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,677,545.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David T. Lougee sold 43,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $643,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,667,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

