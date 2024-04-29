Chase Investment Counsel Corp Buys New Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIRE. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Wire in the third quarter worth $24,143,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 21.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 574,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $104,883,000 after acquiring an additional 102,062 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 226.5% in the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 97,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,791,000 after acquiring an additional 67,640 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 2,775.4% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 64,696 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,804,000 after acquiring an additional 62,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 501.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,505,000 after acquiring an additional 61,714 shares during the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Encore Wire Trading Down 0.3 %

WIRE stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $284.11. The stock had a trading volume of 69,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,219. Encore Wire Co. has a 52 week low of $150.51 and a 52 week high of $295.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $249.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.27. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $632.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.50 earnings per share. Encore Wire’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WIRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CJS Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encore Wire in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Encore Wire

Encore Wire Profile

(Free Report)

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.