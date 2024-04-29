Chase Investment Counsel Corp Cuts Stock Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp cut its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,825 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in CRH were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of CRH by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 14.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CRH by 2.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in CRH by 5.0% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CRH. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.31.

Shares of CRH stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.99. 1,184,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,578,668. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $88.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.23 and its 200 day moving average is $70.95.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.69 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that CRH plc will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 2%.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

