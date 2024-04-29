Chase Investment Counsel Corp Grows Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks comprises 2.7% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $6,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $5,801,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $940,922.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $5,801,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $940,922.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $6,666,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,665,300 shares in the company, valued at $504,585,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 332,514 shares of company stock worth $95,369,397. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Melius Research raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.59.

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET traded down $2.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $262.19. 758,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,461,778. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $279.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.61. The company has a market capitalization of $82.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.68 and a 1 year high of $307.74.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

