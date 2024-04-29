Chase Investment Counsel Corp Grows Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 24,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of DFS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $127.68. 268,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,178,981. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $131.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

