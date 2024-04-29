Chase Investment Counsel Corp Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 29,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 176,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 68,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,192,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.78. The stock had a trading volume of 674,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,393. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.40. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $132.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.10.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TROW. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

