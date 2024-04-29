Chase Investment Counsel Corp Invests $2.67 Million in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,226 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LULU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $384.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.57.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

NASDAQ LULU traded down $1.59 on Monday, hitting $363.11. 736,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,020. The firm has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $410.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.16. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.93 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

