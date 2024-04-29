Chase Investment Counsel Corp Invests $987,000 in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMP. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,159.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,159.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $721,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,326 shares of company stock valued at $29,775,593. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

AMP stock traded up $5.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $415.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,574. The company has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $418.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.85 and a 12 month high of $440.67.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.65 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMP has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $449.57.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

